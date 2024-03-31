Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at CL King

CL King assumed coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $325.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.12. Shockwave Medical has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,218,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Francis sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,813 shares of company stock valued at $28,337,059. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWAV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,633,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,442,000 after acquiring an additional 33,539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,470,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,763,000 after acquiring an additional 664,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Shockwave Medical by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

