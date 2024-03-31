Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.
accesso Technology Group Stock Performance
Shares of LON:ACSO opened at GBX 536 ($6.77) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 529.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 560.68. The company has a market cap of £223.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,123.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. accesso Technology Group has a 12 month low of GBX 500 ($6.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 822.12 ($10.39).
Insider Activity at accesso Technology Group
In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). In other accesso Technology Group news, insider Fern MacDonald sold 59,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.82), for a total value of £321,904.80 ($406,805.00). Also, insider Steve Brown sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 535 ($6.76), for a total value of £802,500 ($1,014,153.92). Insiders have sold 265,589 shares of company stock worth $142,388,175 over the last ninety days. 7.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About accesso Technology Group
accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, Asia, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central and South America. It operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than accesso Technology Group
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for accesso Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for accesso Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.