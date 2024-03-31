Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Grows By 65.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Airbus Price Performance
Shares of EADSY opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EADSY
Airbus Company Profile
Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Airbus
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.