Short Interest in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Grows By 65.1%

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,500 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the February 29th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 450,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of EADSY opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.96. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of $31.87 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $24.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 billion. Equities analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EADSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Airbus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Airbus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

