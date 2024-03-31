Short Interest in Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH) Rises By 25.7%

Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 283,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Anghami Trading Up 8.2 %

ANGH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.97. 320,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,936. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.13. Anghami has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $3.49.

Get Anghami alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anghami

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANGH. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Anghami during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Anghami in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Anghami during the first quarter worth about $269,000.

About Anghami

Anghami Inc operates a digital music entertainment technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa. It offers digital entertainment and online streaming services, including music, podcasts, music videos, and live events; and a music application and platform that provides Arabic and international music to stream and download.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anghami Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anghami and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.