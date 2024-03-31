Short Interest in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Grows By 43.0%

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 29th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 77,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,909. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1175 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Trading of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

About Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It primarily invests in the U.S. securities and companies. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, equity securities of CLOs and debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

