Short Interest in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Grows By 51.0%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the February 29th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 997,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Banco BBVA Argentina stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 949,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,284. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.41. Banco BBVA Argentina has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.18 million. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.1131 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Banco BBVA Argentina’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Free Report)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.