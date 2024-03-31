Short Interest in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Expands By 47.5%

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 47.5% from the February 29th total of 732,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Southwest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Capital Southwest
Institutional Trading of Capital Southwest
Capital Southwest Price Performance
NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.96. 378,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28.
Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $48.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.
Capital Southwest Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.02%.
Capital Southwest Company Profile
Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.
Read More
