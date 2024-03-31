Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Expands By 14.9%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,523,500 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 29th total of 15,245,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,761.8 days.

China Tower Stock Performance

CHWRF opened at $0.12 on Friday. China Tower has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About China Tower

China Tower Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

