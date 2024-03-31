Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Grows By 46.9%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the February 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days. Currently, 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Cogent Communications stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.33. The stock had a trading volume of 463,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,646. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. The firm had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,383,678.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 8,826 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $640,326.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,815,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,383,678.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock worth $4,669,997 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,185 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 372,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 61,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Stories

