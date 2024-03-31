Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expands By 17.4%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 29th total of 1,380,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cohu from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cohu

Cohu Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cohu by 209.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.33. The company had a trading volume of 344,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 1.51. Cohu has a 12-month low of $29.07 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Cohu had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

See Also

