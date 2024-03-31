Short Interest in Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Decreases By 29.8%

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,666,000 shares, a decrease of 29.8% from the February 29th total of 9,489,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17.6 days.
Deep Yellow Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DYLLF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 58,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,049. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82. Deep Yellow has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.14.
Deep Yellow Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Deep Yellow
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Deep Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.