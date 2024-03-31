Short Interest in EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF) Drops By 36.6%

EML Payments Limited (OTCMKTS:EMCHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 29th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
EML Payments Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMCHF remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. EML Payments has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.66.
About EML Payments
