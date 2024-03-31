Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Drops By 11.5%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the February 29th total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

Shares of ERLFF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. 16,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,701. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. Entrée Resources has a twelve month low of $0.83 and a twelve month high of $1.15.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

