Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Drops By 31.3%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,434,800 shares, a decline of 31.3% from the February 29th total of 2,088,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,953,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENZC remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,223,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,899. Enzolytics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Enzolytics Company Profile

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

