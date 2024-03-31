Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Grows By 43.5%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,960,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 29th total of 14,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.54.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,857,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,835. EQT has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. SCP Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $681,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,922,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,814,038,000 after buying an additional 2,023,222 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,320,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,580,000 after buying an additional 632,625 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EQT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

