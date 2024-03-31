Short Interest in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Grows By 47.9%

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,400 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the February 29th total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ESAB Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ESAB traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.57. 352,546 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,174. ESAB has a 1 year low of $54.49 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.34.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. ESAB had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $689.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ESAB’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ESAB will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESAB Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at ESAB

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In related news, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $248,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ESAB news, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $85,172.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Didier P. Teirlinck sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $248,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,352,437. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,985 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ESAB by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ESAB from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ESAB from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ESAB from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

ESAB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

