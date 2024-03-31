Short Interest in Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Declines By 13.1%

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the February 29th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS:EVVTY traded up $1.95 on Friday, hitting $124.53. 11,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,005. Evolution AB has a 52 week low of $86.26 and a 52 week high of $138.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.10.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $2.8811 per share. This is a positive change from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

About Evolution AB (publ)

Evolution AB (publ) engages in the development, production, marketing, and licensing of live game shows, casinos, and slots solutions to gaming operators in Armenia, Belgium, Canada, Georgia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, Spain, and the United States. The company runs the game under Evolution and Ezugi brands from a casino gaming table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as computers, smartphones, tablets, etc.

