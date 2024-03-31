Short Interest in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP) Expands By 50.0%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Exela Technologies Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of XELAP opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92. Exela Technologies has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $5.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exela Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELAP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 47.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 125,381 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 39.5% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Exela Technologies by 1,829.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

