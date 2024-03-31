Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Drops By 8.1%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the February 29th total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,744,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of FOLGF stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 635,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11. Falcon Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

