Short Interest in Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF) Increases By 20.6%

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,764,500 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 1,462,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 392.1 days.

Fanuc Stock Down 3.8 %

FANUF traded down C$1.08 on Friday, hitting C$27.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,574. Fanuc has a 1 year low of C$24.10 and a 1 year high of C$37.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.64.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

