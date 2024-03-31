Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Drops By 11.8%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,500 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the February 29th total of 831,900 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Flushing Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FFIC

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.73. Flushing Financial has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.84 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flushing Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.81%.

Insider Activity at Flushing Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $250,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Thomas Buonaiuto sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $250,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francis W. Korzekwinski sold 7,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $96,453.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,493 shares in the company, valued at $926,746.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after buying an additional 197,748 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Flushing Financial by 61.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 378,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 144,279 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flushing Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,048,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 1,188.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flushing Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,449,000 after purchasing an additional 92,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.