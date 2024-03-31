Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Expands By 50.0%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,839. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $25.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.02.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.5938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

