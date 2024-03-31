Short Interest in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Declines By 12.0%

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 469.5% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 746 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 63.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $35.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. Integra LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $33.24 and a 52-week high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

