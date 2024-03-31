Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 37.5%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of DWAS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $833.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $91.98.
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- What is a SEC Filing?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.