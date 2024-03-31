Short Interest in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Drops By 37.5%

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the February 29th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DWAS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.91. The company had a trading volume of 25,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,858. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.38. The company has a market capitalization of $833.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $68.44 and a 12-month high of $91.98.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0489 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWAS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,407.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

