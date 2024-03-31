Short Interest in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Rises By 28.1%

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the February 29th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 224.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 206,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAE opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.31 and a twelve month high of $15.69.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

