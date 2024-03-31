Short Interest in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Expands By 17.7%

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 17.7% from the February 29th total of 926,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on KFY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:KFY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $65.76. 345,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,959. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $44.45 and a 52 week high of $69.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.00.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.91 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Korn Ferry news, Director Jerry Leamon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

