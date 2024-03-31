Short Interest in Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Grows By 42.9%

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 29th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 118,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,920. Panasonic has a 52 week low of $8.59 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.77 billion during the quarter. Panasonic had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 12.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Panasonic will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Panasonic in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, research, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Lifestyle, Automotive, Connect, Industry, and Energy. The Lifestyle segment offers refrigerators, microwave ovens, rice cookers, washing machines, lighting fixtures, vacuum cleaners, air-conditioners, air to water heat pump system, air purifiers/sterilizers, and freezing or refrigerating showcases, as well as ventilation and perflation equipment.

