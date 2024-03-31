Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 35.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
PureTech Health Stock Performance
PTCHF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.
About PureTech Health
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PureTech Health
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.