Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Rises By 35.1%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 29th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

PTCHF traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,894. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.30. PureTech Health has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

