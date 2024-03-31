Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Rises By 37.6%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 37.6% from the February 29th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Rakuten Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS RKUNY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The stock had a trading volume of 17,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.93.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative return on equity of 32.05% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rakuten Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

