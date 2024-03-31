Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Expands By 53.3%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the February 29th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Renault Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. Renault has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $10.14.

About Renault

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operating vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.

