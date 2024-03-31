Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Expands By 39.0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Repsol Price Performance
OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.
