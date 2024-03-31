Short Interest in Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Expands By 39.0%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 29th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Repsol Price Performance

OTCMKTS:REPYY opened at $16.71 on Friday. Repsol has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Repsol had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Repsol will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPYY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as a multi-e energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves, as well as develops low-carbon geological solutions. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and fuels; and development of hydrogen, biomethane, sustainable biofuels, and synthetic fuels.

