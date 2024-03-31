Short Interest in Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Expands By 37.7%

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the February 29th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sentage

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sentage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sentage during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sentage by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the period. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sentage Trading Up 7.9 %

SNTG traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,463. Sentage has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

