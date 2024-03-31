Short Interest in Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Declines By 8.2%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,842,900 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the February 29th total of 30,322,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CLCMF opened at C$2.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.25. Sinch AB has a 12-month low of C$1.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

