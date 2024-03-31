Short Interest in Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO) Expands By 36.7%

Star Holdings (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 29th total of 119,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Cowen Inc. bought 5,043 shares of Star stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,616.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 998,502 shares in the company, valued at $12,001,994.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 30,253 shares of company stock worth $366,729 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Star in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Star by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Star by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Star in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Star by 43,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STHO traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.92. 68,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,397. Star has a 52 week low of $10.76 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $172.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

Star (NASDAQ:STHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Star had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 159.60%. The business had revenue of $37.22 million for the quarter.

Star Holdings engages in the non-ground lease related commercial real estate businesses in the United States. Its portfolio primarily comprises interest in the Asbury Park Waterfront and Magnolia Green residential development projects. Star Holdings is based in New York, New York.

