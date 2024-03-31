Short Interest in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC) Drops By 21.7%

StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the February 29th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

StoneBridge Acquisition Stock Up 30.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ APAC traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 195,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,088. StoneBridge Acquisition has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $13.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.47.

Insider Activity

In other StoneBridge Acquisition news, CFO Prabhu Antony purchased 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,725.00 per share, with a total value of $396,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bhargava Marepally purchased 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $900.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabhu Antony purchased 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,725.00 per share, for a total transaction of $396,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

StoneBridge Acquisition Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StoneBridge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar Business Combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

