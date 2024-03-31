Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Increases By 50.0%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of SDGCF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Featured Articles

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

