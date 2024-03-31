Short Interest in Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Increases By 50.0%

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance
Shares of SDGCF opened at $24.40 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $24.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.