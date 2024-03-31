Short Interest in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expands By 27.2%

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,300 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the February 29th total of 203,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchronoss Technologies

In other news, Director Kevin Rendino purchased 20,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $113,041.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 883,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,858,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synchronoss Technologies news, Director Kevin Rendino acquired 20,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $113,041.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 883,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,858,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Joseph Doran sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $25,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,308 shares in the company, valued at $646,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 30,288 shares of company stock valued at $187,147 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $37,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.60. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.