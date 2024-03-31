Short Interest in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expands By 38.2%

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $36.78. 149,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,254. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.52. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TCBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

View Our Latest Report on TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.