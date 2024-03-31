Short Interest in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Grows By 21.9%

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

TRMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Trustmark in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Trustmark from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Trustmark from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trustmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 5.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 33.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 759,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,081,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 8.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trustmark by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $28.11 on Friday. Trustmark has a one year low of $18.96 and a one year high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $189.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.63 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.95%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

