Short Interest in Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Rises By 62.0%

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,700 shares, an increase of 62.0% from the February 29th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Unicycive Therapeutics Price Performance
Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.
Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UNCY. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.
