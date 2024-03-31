Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB) Decreases By 19.6%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 391,600 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 487,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110,824 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verb Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 486.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verb Technology by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 67,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VERB opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.31. Verb Technology has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $5.10.

Verb Technology Company, Inc develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers verbLIVE, an interactive livestream eCommerce and shoppable video and webinar application; verbCRM, a white-labelled interactive video-based customer relationship management application; verbTEAMS, a self on-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs; verbLEARN, an interactive video and gamified learning management system application; and verbMAIL, an interactive video mail solution integrated into Microsoft Outlook.

