Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Drops By 32.2%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a decrease of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 85,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 275.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 325.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,360.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 329,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,367,000 after purchasing an additional 307,221 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period.

Get WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund alerts:

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Price Performance

WCBR opened at $25.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 million, a PE ratio of -30.72 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.76. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 12-month low of $16.29 and a 12-month high of $29.31.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.