Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Sika Stock Up 1.0 %
Sika stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.
Sika Company Profile
