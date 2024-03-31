Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) to Issue $0.16 Dividend

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Sika stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. Sika has a one year low of $23.17 and a one year high of $32.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.69.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. The company offers tile adhesives and grouts, systems for under-tile waterproofing, sound reduction, renders, and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls, as well as exterior insulation finishing systems; admixtures and additives for concrete, cement, and mortar production; and flat roofing systems, including flexible sheets and liquid-applied membranes under the Sika Sarnafil brand, as well as vapor control layers, adhesives, insulation, fixation, roof drainages, leak monitoring and detection systems, and accessories.

