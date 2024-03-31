Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Silgan alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Silgan

Silgan Stock Performance

NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $54.92.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

(Get Free Report

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.