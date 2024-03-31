Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SSIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the February 29th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Silver Spike Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:SSIC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.61. 65,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,051. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.12. Silver Spike Investment has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.68 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Silver Spike Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Silver Spike Investment’s payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silver Spike Investment

Silver Spike Investment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Silver Spike Investment stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silver Spike Investment Corp. ( NASDAQ:SSIC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 109,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.81% of Silver Spike Investment at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Silver Spike Investment Corp., is a a business development company. It is a specialty finance company, focuses on investing across the cannabis ecosystem through investments in the form of direct loans to, and equity ownership of, privately held cannabis companies. It intends to partner with private equity firms, entrepreneurs, business owners, and management teams to provide credit and equity financing alternatives to support buyouts, recapitalizations, growth initiatives, refinancings, and acquisitions across cannabis companies, including cannabis-enabling technology companies, cannabis-related health and wellness companies, and hemp and CBD distribution companies.

