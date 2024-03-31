Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Simpson Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.31.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.25). Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $501.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Insider Transactions at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,092.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Phillip Burton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.39, for a total value of $422,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at $854,861.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,634 shares of company stock valued at $927,460. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simpson Manufacturing

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 27,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 4.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,859,000 after buying an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $1,767,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 309.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,340,000 after buying an additional 364,910 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.