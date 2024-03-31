SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Reaches $1.26 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $1.26 billion and $182.01 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $1.26 or 0.00001790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,392,686,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,392,686,326.9835198 with 1,279,380,812.6426194 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 1.3318624 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 232 active market(s) with $190,066,538.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

