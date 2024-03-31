SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of SKYW opened at $69.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. SkyWest has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

In other SkyWest news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SkyWest by 39.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 49.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

