Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 804.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $340,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,631 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $152,111,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 60.9% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,344,282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $132,533,000 after buying an additional 508,807 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,601,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,083,000 after buying an additional 465,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at $53,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $108.32. 1,718,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,046,421. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.09 and a 200-day moving average of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

