SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SLG. Evercore ISI lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.09.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SLG stock opened at $55.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently -33.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,073.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

